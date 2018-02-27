Overwatch’s Widowmaker Gets the Figma Figure Treatment, Available for Pre-Order

“Widowmaker here …” literally, and in adorable Figma figure form! The renowned folks over at Good Smile Company just debuted a lovely new figure that’s brings the fatal sniper to your shelf without having to be in her sights.

Just like with all other Figma staples, this figure is completely posable. Want to have your main look like she’s swooping down from cover? You can do that! Want to have her crouched in a predatory position awaiting that perfect headshot? You can do that too!

According the Good Smile press release:

· The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

· A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

· She comes with both a standard glaring face plate as well as an aiming face plate looking through her scope.

· Widowmaker comes with both her Widow’s Kiss sniper rifle as well as a venom mine part.

· The Widow’s Kiss comes with interchangeable parts to switch between sniper mode and fully-automatic mode.

· A grappling hook part as well as alternate left arm firing the hook are included, and a wire is also included with the hook.

· She also comes with a closed version of her recon visor to pose her making use of Infra-sight.

· Also included is an articulated figma stand to facilitate various exciting poses.

The latest Overwatch figure is available for pre-order from now until April 12th and retails at $79.99. To learn more about the official lore for the Overwatch character:

Widowmaker is the perfect assassin: a patient, ruthlessly efficient killer who shows neither emotion nor remorse.

It is believed that in her former life, Widowmaker was married to Gérard Lacroix, an Overwatch agent spearheading operations against the Talon terrorist organization. After several unsuccessful attempts to eliminate Gérard, Talon decided to change its focus to his wife, Amélie. Talon operatives kidnapped her and subjected her to an intense program of neural reconditioning. They broke her will, suppressed her personality, and reprogrammed her as a sleeper agent. She was eventually found by Overwatch agents, apparently none the worse for wear, and returned to her normal life.

Two weeks later she killed Gérard in his sleep.

Her mission complete, Amélie returned to Talon, and they completed the process of turning her into a living weapon. She was given extensive training in the covert arts, and then her physiology was altered, drastically slowing her heart, which turned her skin cold and blue and numbed her ability to experience human emotion. Amélie was gone.

Now, Widowmaker is Talon’s most effective assassin, feeling little save the satisfaction of a job well done.