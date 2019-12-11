Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland Is Now Live

With the holiday season finally upon us, the time has come for family, togetherness, gift giving, and… holiday themed events in massively multiplayer online games, of course! Apex Legends and Fortnite both have holiday-themed events on the way, while Overwatch players will have the game’s Winter Wonderland event to get them into the holiday spirit. Blizzard Entertainment might be the name of the game’s developer, but players can avoid blizzard-like conditions by staying inside and participating in the yearly event. Winter Wonderland 2019 kicked off today, and it brings with it a new mini game, seven new skins to unlock and more.

There’s snow place like home. The Overwatch Winter Wonderland event is back! Earn some cool new rewards now through Jan. 2. ❄️🎄 https://t.co/HzrmX96F02 pic.twitter.com/uWCU3bBfiJ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 10, 2019

The most exciting addition to this year’s Winter Wonderland event is a new mini game mode called Snowball Deathmatch! Snowball Deathmatch is an 8-player, free-for-all where everyone plays as Mei using a modified snowball gun. The snowball gun is similar to the one used in Mei’s Snowball Offensive, but this time around, Mei will have a new ability, where she can catch the snowballs, adding them to her own inventory. The first Mei to reach 15 eliminations is the winner!

As in previous years, there are some neat incentives to get players to partake in the event. Each week has a Weekly Event to participate in, and nine wins will nab you an Epic skin!

Week 1: Ugly Sweater Soldier:76 (Epic)

Week 2: Holly Moira (Epic)

Week 3: Snow Angel Mercy (Epic)

In addition to the three Epic skins, there are also new cosmetics based on the holiday theme, including player icons, sprays and four legendary skins:

Jotunn Doomfist

Mountain Man McCree

Rat King Reaper

Rime Sigma

These unlockable items will only be available during the Winter Wonderland event, so players will want to participate if they want to give their favorite character a new look for the rest of the winter season!

Overwatch is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The Winter Wonderland event has been held by Blizzard every year since the game’s debut in 2016. This year’s Winter Wonderland event runs from December 10th through January 2.

Do you plan on participating in this year’s Winter Wonderland event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!