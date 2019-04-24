New Overwatch Workshop Feature Lets Players “Prototype” Their Own Heroes

The team at Blizzard Entertainment working on Overwatch have surely been keeping to the grind as of late, especially with the content that has been arriving in-game. New maps have arrived along with Baptiste, the title’s latest hero, as well as this year’s Archives event Storm Rising. That said, it would appear that the devs are only getting started when it comes to 2019. Jeff Kaplan himself recently dropped a new developer update, which is where he has revealed the new Workshop feature. This will allow players to take a look at the script behind the game’s maps, custom modes, and characters as well as “prototype” their own heroes and play with their own custom game modes.

“Create games in ways previously unimaginable with the Workshop,” the post on the Blizzard website says. “The Workshop is a simplified game scripting system that expands the customization features available in the Game Browser. Within the Workshop, you’ll create a Script to add Rules and unique play Conditions on top of the established Overwatch game modes you already know and love. Rules can do many things, like change how a hero’s movement and abilities work, modify how players are damaged or healed, or even display text under certain circumstances.”

As Kaplan states in the video above, the Overwatch Workshop is more along the lines of a “power user” feature. Not that it isn’t available to everyone, but those familiar with programming will likely have an easier time. Luckily, the developers have outlined everything you need to know in order to start creating with the game’s script. You can read through everything from creating your own script to debugging and sharing it right here.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Workshop is now available on the PTR and will be usable by players across all platforms when it hits the live game.

