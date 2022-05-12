Overwatch and World of Warcraft Down as Blizzard Deals with DDoS Issue

✖

Update: Blizzard has released a new statement, indicating that the issue has now been resolved.

Original post follows below:

Blizzard Entertainment is reporting that the company is currently experiencing a DDoS attack. As a result, fans of games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft can expect to run into issues, as the publisher works to get things under control. At this time, it's unclear exactly how long these problems might persist, but fans might want to plan to spend some time with other games, until the company can get the issue under control. Hopefully, it won't take them too long to get things fixed, so fans can get back to enjoying the company's games!

"We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue," the company wrote in a post on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, some fans are already sharing their frustration over this issue. Responses to Blizzard's Tweet are filled with fans irritated with the current server issues. The attack comes as many fans are home from work or school, and might want to sit down and spend a little time gaming. Many are also disappointed in the number of DDoS attacks that Blizzard has dealt with over the last few years, and the company's current security measures.

Of course, DDoS attacks are an unfortunate reality of the internet era! These things tend to happen pretty frequently, and it's hard for publishers to prepare for any and every potential attack. For now, all Blizzard can do is try to get the situation under control as quickly as possible. Given the sheer popularity of Overwatch and World of Warcraft, Blizzard is a prime target for this sort of thing, unfortunately. Fans will just have to wait patiently to see if the issue gets resolved in a timely fashion. In the meantime, readers can stay tuned to ComicBook.com, where we'll update this post when Blizzard offers any additional information on the attack.

