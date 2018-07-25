Paladins Is Now Free on Nintendo Switch

Last month was a pretty big one for Nintendo Switch owners during E3 week, as they were able to play a number of hit titles for their system. These included Fortnite, Epic Games’ unbeatable multiplayer Battle Royale juggernaut; the indie hit Hollow Knight; and Paladins, Hi-Rez Studios’ multiplayer action game.

But unlike Fortnite, players couldn’t download Paladins without having to purchase the Founders Pack. And that left a few of them crying foul as a result. But not to worry, as Hi-Rez has remedied the matter and finally made the game free-to-play on the system.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo published an update earlier today announcing the move. Players can jump in without having to worry about purchasing the Founder’s Pack. The game has attracted over 25 million players on other formats and now that the Nintendo Switch version is far more accessible, that number should easily grow.

The game runs at a fluid 60 frames per second and features a number of selectable champions. Those that want to purchase the Founder’s Pack to access them all still can as it’s an optional purchase for $29.99. But keep in mind that the key word here is optional. You can enjoy a great deal of what the game has to offer without dropping a dime.

This update ties in with a much bigger game update announced by the studio today. It introduces Koga’s Revenge, with the debut of a new champion, Koga the Lost Hand, with great versatility. He’s able to run up walls, dash between platforms and throw claws of flame at enemies, making him a devastating foe to go up against.

In addition, the update also includes a team deathmatch map by the name of Abyss; as well as a custom team deathmatch map with Throne; the return of the Multi-Queue; and Battle Pass #2 for those that can access it. Full details on the latest update can be found above.

So if you’re looking for a good free-to-play experience on the Switch and Fortnite isn’t quite getting the job done for you, dive in to Paladins and bring a few friends with you! It’s also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.