Palworld Fans Rank New Feybreak Pals

Sure, the new Palworld Feybreak update brought a new area to explore, new buildings, and new game mechanics to the survival-meets-creature collecting game. But any creature collecting fan knows that new content equals new animal friends to find and befriend. Palworld introduced several new Pals alongside quality-of-life improvements and new adventure content, and fans are ready and willing to decide which new creature is the best. While Depresso’s crown is not likely to be at risk any time soon, some of these new additions are sure to make their way into players’ hearts – and their bases.

Pocket Pair has been a bit coy about exactly how many new Pals call Feybreak island home, with patch notes simply noting “many new Pals” would be available in the game. Gamers who’ve hit the ground running estimate the update adds around 24 new Pals in total, which isn’t a bad amount of new critters for a free update. Not every new Pal can be beloved by all, and players have already set to work sounding about off their favorites.

Based on the number of times each newly introduced Pal gets a shoutout in this thread, here are the most popular new Feybreak additions to Palworld thus far.

Tarantriss Silvegis Smokie Xenolord Splatterina

For the most part, cuteness or cool visual style seems to win the day when it comes to picking favorites. That said, utility does come into play as well, with players impressed by abilities like Tarantriss’ double jump coupled with the grappling hook ability. Meanwhile, Splatterina is loved in large part for its Butcher ability. Others are just hopeful that some of the new Pals won’t get stuck trying to complete their tasks as often, rendering them more useful than their prior counterparts.

Palworld Players Love New Spider Mount

The number of Pals mentioned in this thread is surprisingly limited, suggesting that these few are likely more abundant than other new Pals in the Feybreak area. That, or they’re simply that much better than the 19 other newcomers that others simply don’t bear mentioning. That said, honorable mentions among the favorite new Pals go to Nitemary and Nyafia, who got a few mentions despite not quite making it into the current top 5 among new Palworld additions.

It’s still early in the lifecycle of the new Palworld area, so it’s possible some other Pals will have their chance in the spotlight as players get deeper into their exploration. For now, the pink spider Tarantriss has well taken the lead as a fun mount that just so happens to let players swing around the map like Spider-man.

Another thing this thread makes abundantly clear is that Palworld hasn’t quite managed to nail the memorable names quite like Pokemon before it. Many players vote for their favorites with references like “the pink spider” or “the cute spidergirl” rather than their actual names. Even so, it’s clear that players are enjoying chasing after the new additions and learning what new abilities they bring to the table.

Along with the newly introduced Pal variants, players are coming up against the tough new Predator Pals. These super powerful boss versions of Pals are incredibly tough to beat, but will drop hefty rewards for those who manage it. A few fans have stumbled upon these new creatures only to realize their hopes of catching them are about to be dashed thanks to Predator status. With the player cap increased to 60, humans and their favorite new Pals will have some leveling up to do before they can take on this formidable new bosses.