Palworld Feybreak Major Update Now Available, Teases Future Collab

If there was ever a time to return to Palworld, it’s now. Today, Pocketpair released the newest major update for the viral title, called Feybreak. In the update a bunch of new additions including new Pals, bosses, and modes were added, as well as new costumes and an interesting collaboration. This is the second expansion for the title, after the first, Sakurajima, which was released in July.

Palworld, which launched in early access way back in January of this year, was a massive hit even before its release. The game shared a lot in common with Pokemon, but, unlike the Nintendo IP, includes guns, death, and way more mature tones. Though many played the title at first to see the resemblances, which Nintendo has filed a lawsuit over, underneath all that there was a rather fun shooter with interesting mechanics and a decent open-world to explore with friends. The game saw massive success on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, making it one of the year’s biggest titles. Now to cap off its first full year, a huge new patch was added that brings about some major new features and ways to play.

On Twitter/X, the official Palworld account posted the patch notes going over all that’s new with Feybreak, which is Update 0.4.11. As mentioned before, Feybreak acts like an expansion, as it brings players to a whole new island filled with new Pals, enemies, and resources. Furthermore, a small yet interesting tease via a new weapon, was done for a collaboration with the hit 2011 sandbox game, Terraria. The tease is just the beginning of a full-on collab between the two indie titles, which will happen in 2025. In addition, the update does fix some bugs and adjusts many aspects of players and Pals. The full patch notes for Palworld Feybreak can be found below:

New Content

Meowmeow from Terraria! Meowmeow, the first “bullet-firing melee weapon” in Palworld, has been added. This is only a small taste of the Palworld x Terraria collab, and in 2025, even more collaboration content will be released! Enjoy taking a step towards a new adventure alongside the sound of cat meowing!



New Island: Feybreak

A new island, Feybreak, has appeared! A mysterious island with many challenges, glowing sand and many new Pals!

Conquer the Feybreak Warriors, a new faction that dominates the island with the power of their missile battery camp!

New Resources: Chromite and Hexolite Quartz!

Chromite is buried underground and can only be found by using Pals or items that can detect metal.

Hexolite Quartz is a rare ore that only exists on Feybreak.

New Mechanic: Expeditions

Obtain supplies by sending Pals out on expeditions at the Pal Expedition Station!

New Mechanic: Research

By conducting research at the Pal Labor Research Laboratory, you can unlock permanent passives and rewards that increase the productivity of your base!

Some existing buildings that increase work speed will now be unlocked as research rewards.

Predator Pals

Vicious Predator Pals will now appear throughout the world. These Pals are extremely difficult to defeat but those strong enough to take them down will earn rare resources in return for their bravery!

New “Bounty” NPCs

Dangerous criminals have appeared all over the Palpagos Islands. Bring these crooks to justice and cash in the country for rewards.

New Strongholds and Stronghold Boss: The Attack Chopper

A large and very difficult “Platform Oil Rig” has appeared! Great riches, important supplies and more are stored here. A powerful Attack Chopper guards this rig from any intruders!

A smaller oil rig, the “Barge Oil Rig” has been added for beginners.

New Raid: Xenolord

Defeat the dark mechanical dragon that controls the Xeno army!

Sphere Modules

You can now attach modules to spheres to significantly change their trajectory, such as curving it, which in turn increases the capture rate!

New Items

Metal Detector – Find chromite buried underground on Feybreak.

Pouches – Increases your inventory size!

Double Jump Boots – Stylish and practical, time to double jump!

Air Dash Boots, – Allows the player to dash while in the air.

Revival Potion – Bring your Pals back to life.

New cooking recipes have been added.

Hardcore Mode

The ultimate challenge. Player and Pal death is permanent.

Can be enabled in the world settings.

Random Pal Mode

Turn on Random Pal Mode in world settings to randomize Pal spawns!

Randomize by Region – Randomize Pal spawns while maintaining a certain regional range.

Completely Random – All Pal spawns in all regions will be completely randomized! It could be a bit chaotic…

New Area Discovery Bonus

Players will earn experience points when they discover a location for the first time.

New Weapons

Makeshift SMG

Makeshift Assault Rifle

Makeshift Shotgun

Old Revolver

SMG

Semi-Auto Rifle

Semi-Auto Shotgun

Laser Gatling Gun

Plasma Cannon

Compound Bow

Advanced Bow

Katana

Beam Sword

Dark Grenade

Dragon Grenade

Ground Grenade

Grass Grenade

Water Grenade

New Buildings

Large-Scale Electric Egg Incubator – Hatch up to 10 eggs at the same time.

Guild Chest – Items placed in a guild chest are shared among all guild chests.

Item Retrieval Machine – Search for and take any item from any chest within your base!

Medicine Rack – Pals will take medicine stored to treat their illnesses and injuries.

Flea Market – Sell Pals and items to other players!

Large-Scale Stone Oven and Gigantic Furnace – Multiple Pals can work together to cook and refine at higher speeds!

Skillfruit Orchard – Plant and grow skill fruits!

Gold Coin Assembly Line – Illegally produced coins, now made at home!

Ladders – Players can go up and down without needing to build stairs!

Pure Quartz Mine – Mine an infinite amount in the comfort of your base.

Accumulator – By storing extra electricity, you can keep your facilities running at night while your Pals sleep.

Elemental Treasure Chests

Rare treasure chests that can only be unlocked by Pals of specific elements have appeared!

Player

Level cap increased to 60.

Players can now sit on chairs!

You can now obtain Successful Bounty Tokens by defeating field bosses. These tokens provide permanent passives to the player.

Player climbing speed has been increased.

Increased the maximum amount of power that can be enhanced by Lifmunk Effigies from 12 to 14.

Implemented “Sphere Critical” hits! Throwing a sphere at a Pal’s weak spot (the same weak spot as when attacking a Pal) will temporarily increase the capture rate!

Experience points gained from crafting and building have been increased. You now also gain experience points for Pals crafting and building even when you aren’t at your base!

Improved player animations.

Players will now be invincible for a few seconds after teleporting or entering/exiting dungeons.

When mounted, Pals now cancel any active skills that are in effect, allowing it to move immediately.

Base Related

A function to replace foundation structures and defensive walls without destroying them has been implemented. Walls already built can be upgraded.

New foundation structures, “Japanese Style” have been implemented! You can recreate Sakurajima’s Japanese-style architecture at your base. Sliding doors have also been implemented.

The maximum base level has been increased to 30.

Pal transportation work has been improved while the player is not in the base.

In Single-Player and COOP modes you can build much more freely around the world, except in some dungeons.

The Pal working state set in the monitoring stand is now saved.

Pals

Six Christmas skins have been added for all players! (You must own the Pal to equip the skin.) Pudding à la Gumoss Party Night Depresso Winter Style Chillet Winter Style Chillet Ignis Royal Frostallion White Shadowbeak

Redistributing Limited-Time skins to all players! (You must own the Pal to equip the skin.) Gold Relaxaurus Sailor Quivern Summer Chillet

New Unique Skills Vanwyrm – Flame Breath Vanwyrm Cryst – Tempest Blizzard Astegon – Firefist Breathstorm Maraith – Spirit Dash Verdash – Spinning Roundhouse Univolt – Lightning Gale Blazehowl – Volcanic Fang Ragnahawk – Rush Beak Beegarde – Needle Spear Beakon – Lightning Dive Rayhound – Beckon Lightning Jormuntide – Slither Slam Jormuntide Ignis – Magma Serpent Cryolinx – Blizzard Claw Wumpo – Snow Bowling Wumpo Botan – Lawn Bowling



New Ground Skill Stone Beat

New Dark Skill Poison Shower

New Dragon Skill Charge Cannon



New Tier of Passive Skills An even higher tier of passives, “rainbow passive skill” has been added! Breed the ultimate Pal! “Swift” has been promoted to a rainbow passive skill, and the chance of obtaining it has decreased.

Work Suitability Enhancement Books By using various technique books, you can permanently increase Pal’s work suitability. The limit on strengthening Pals with souls has been lifted! It’s now possible to further develop your Pals. If a summoned Pal has three moves that are all on cooldown, it will use the most basic move of its element. Enemy Pals will now use every move they know at that level. Alpha Pal eggs are no longer all huge but are now each the appropriate size.



User Interface

Added a filter function to the Technology screen.

You can now add Pals to your favourites with a single button in the Pal Box UI.

Improved Pal Box sorting function, making it easier to find the Pal you’re looking for.

You can now change the font size in the options settings.

The player’s main HUD no longer becomes hidden over time. (You can revert this setting in the options.)

Mouse and Keyboard

You can now close any window with the Tab key.

The right Shift key and right Ctrl key can now be registered in the key configuration.

Controller Pad

Fixed an issue where the player would continue walking if the UI was opened while moving.

Changed the cutscene skip button on controller to Y.

Crime

The charges have been expanded. Serious crimes, such as “Obstructing Public Officials” will increase the player’s criminal level even more.

Dedicated Servers

You can now set “Maximum number of buildings per base” in the world settings.

This allows server administrators to make adjustments to stabilize server performance and maintain a comfortable playing environment.

Balance Adjustment

The weight multiplier for all items can now be changed in world settings.

Technology unlock levels have been adjusted.

The selling prices of some Pals have been adjusted.

Merchant stock and prices have been adjusted.

The crafting recipes for some ammunition have been adjusted.

Boss enemies are now immune to stuns and will now become staggered when their stun accumulation value reaches 100.

Some technologies can now be unlocked by defeating tower bosses.

Adjusted the work suitability of some Pals: Blazamut Ryu – Kindling 3 → 4 Selyne – Handiwork 3 → 4 Knocklem – Mining 3 → 4 Cryolinx – Added Transporting

Legendary Pals are now level 60, and they can learn more powerful skills.

The recovery amount of Felbat and Lovander’s partner skills has been increased from 6% to 10%.

Bug Fixes

Improved base pals so they don’t get stuck as often.

Reduced the issue of players falling under the ground after fast travel.

Improved enemy pathing so they don’t get stuck in walls as often.

Improved the raid algorithm and pathing to ensure that raids reach bases much more often.

Many many many other minor bug fixes.

Other

New NPCs have been added to various locations.

Added the “Free Pal Alliance Judicator” to the Free Pal Alliance. He will now appear at their camps.

Slowed down the work speed animation of base Pals with work speed buffs. (This is a measure to prevent the processing load from increasing too much when the effect is played at high speed. This change does not affect actual work speed.)

Soundtrack