Palworld’s Feybreak Update Is About to Make Pals Much More Useful

If there’s one thing Pals do better than their counterparts in other creature collecting games, it’s getting to work. In Palworld, players don’t just catch Pals to engage in combat – they also perform a variety of tasks at home base, from harvesting useful materials to lugging items. But despite their helpfulness in and out of battle, Pals could always do more, and the upcoming Feybreak update will let them do just that.

While Pocket Pair has been teasing the Feybreak update for a while, players only recently got the first trailer during The Game Awards. The trailer revealed some new Pals alongside familiar favorites like Cattiva and Lamball hard at work. In the leadup to the official release of Feybreak on December 23rd, Pocket Pair continues doling out hints about what’s to come when the massive new update drops.

The official Palworld Feybreak trailer

The update will include a huge new area to explore, but it’s also bringing a treasure trove of other new features to breathe new life into the popular survival-meets-monster-collecting game. This includes a new faction leader, new buildings, and new gameplay mechanics. One of those mechanics will apparently be the ability for Pals to explore dungeons all by themselves.

In the teaser post from Pocket Pair, we see several Pals deep in the mines, with Lamball carrying a crate of gems. Having Pals bring home loot on their own is huge, and if this can happen even when gamers aren’t logged in to Palworld, there’s massive potential to really increase available supplies and make base building that much smoother.

And that’s not all that will make Pals more productive in the Palworld Feybreak update. The new buildings will include some new ways to put Pals to work on base, including a teaser of a hamster wheel that lets Depresso jog to generate electricity to keep things running at home base. Some players even think this sad little Pal looks a little more cheerful getting some productive exercise.

For many Palworld fans, this update is great news. However, many are hoping to see some additional bug fixes and tweaks to improve overall quality of life alongside the bigger, shinier new additions. These smaller fixes haven’t been part of the leadup for the update, but that doesn’t necessarily mean new bug fixes won’t be on the way. We’ll have to wait for the Patch Notes to see just what all has been newly added versus what – if anything – gets tweaked to improve the overall Palworld experience.

Given the seven-day countdown, it’s likely that Pocket Pair will continue to share sneak peeks at new features in the days leading up to the Feybreak release. The first two snippets have centered on Pals being more productive, which is indeed good news – but many are likely hoping for a closer look at some of those new entries to the Paldeck as well.

Together with the trailer, these newly previewed Pal productivity features have fans excited to get back to Palworld to see what new Pals, buildings, and bosses await. The game is currently on sale for 25% off via Steam, making it as good a time as any for new players to check out the game ahead of the update.