Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Release Date News May Be Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch users patiently waiting for news on the remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door may not have to wait much longer for an update once we get into the new year. That's because the new Nintendo Switch game has yet again been rated ahead of its 2024 release, a process which is typically a pretty promising one when it comes to getting more news on a game. The game itself does not yet have a specific release date beyond some point next year, but the hope from seeing ratings like this one is that the game will be releasing sooner rather than later next year.

This isn't the first time that a rating for the game has been spotted with the first one being shared online in October, so keep in mind that just because a rating pops up, it doesn't mean a release date is right around the corner. But if the ESRB is putting out info for a game's rating, news is often near.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Release Date News Coming Soon?

The ESRB is indeed the one that's now shared a rating for the game on its site. The game got an "E" rating which shouldn't be especially surprising to anyone given that it's a Mario game and is one that's on the goofier side even when compared to the rest of the Mario games overall, but these ratings themselves are rarely the interesting parts. The more telling part of these ratings, again, is that it indicates things are moving smoothly with the game and that it's in a spot where we could get some release date news.

Regardless, you can check out the rating for the game below to see what it's got in store for you, "flirtatious dialogue" and all, if you never played the original GameCube release back in 2004.

"This is an adventure role-playing game in which players help Mario rescue Princess Peach from an alien group. As players traverse whimsical worlds, they interact with characters and engage in turn-/puzzle-based combat against paper creatures. Players use various attacks (e.g., boot stomp, hammer strike, fire balls) against cartoony enemies that disappear into stars and coins. A handful of characters engage in brief flirtatious dialogue (e.g., 'Aren't you a fine specimen of a man'; 'Perhaps if I...grabbed you and gave you a little sugar'), and/or are designed with large chests/exaggerated proportions."

When it revealed the remake of the GameCube game, Nintendo said that this Nintendo Switch version would have updated graphics. No other features were revealed at the time that would separate it from something like a remaster or something similar, so it remains to be seen if Nintendo has anything else planned for the game beyond graphics upgrades.