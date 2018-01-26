Epic Games Officially Announces Paragon’s Closure Following Fortnite’s Success

Earlier this month we reported the previous status on Paragon. The company admitted to putting their popular game on the back burner following the rapid success rate of their current online game: Fortnite. At that point, the team assured their players that they were working to get focus back on the previous title now that Fortnite was up and running, given that many of that team were pulled to work on their latest IP. It looks like much can change in just little over a week, because Epic Games has just officially declared the game dead with its closure happening on April 26th.

The good news is that they are prepared to issue refunds for certain criteria, here’s what the team had to say in their official statement:

It’s with heavy hearts we’ve decided to close down Paragon.

We truly appreciate everything you’ve put into Paragon. We received many passionate ideas for where to take the game; the outpouring of thoughtful suggestions is another testament to this incredible community.

After careful consideration, and many difficult internal debates, we feel there isn’t a clear path for us to grow Paragon into a MOBA that retains enough players to be sustainable.

We didn’t execute well enough to deliver on the promise of Paragon. We have failed you — despite the team’s incredibly hard work — and we’re sorry.

To try to make this right, Epic is offering a full refund to every Paragon player for every purchase on any platform. This refund will come directly from Epic rather than your platform provider.

To request your refund, follow these steps:

If you’re not playing on PC, link your Epic account (create one if necessary). If you play on PC, or have already linked your Epic account, you can request your refund here.

We’ll continue operating Paragon servers until April 26, 2018. As the player population continues to decrease, matchmaking times and quality will further degrade. Thank you for joining us on this journey and for your dedication to Paragon.

It’s sad to see this happen, Paragon was an incredibly enjoyable experience, but it isn’t entirely unexpected. Ever since Fortnite included their free to play Battle Royale mode following the epic success of PUBG, the game has spiraled into popularity. With hints at a future Nintendo Switch release in the future, it’s understandable that they would pull their resources for the most profitable game in their library. Still, it’s sad to see a good game fall.