Paralives Celebrates Massive Early Access Milestone With Free Steam Codes

Since it launched in Early Access last month, Paralives has already claimed the hearts of quite a few life sim fans, myself included. Though the game’s early build is a little rough around the edges, it already shows a lot of promise. And I’m not the only one who thinks so. Today, Paralives Studios confirmed that Paralives has sold over 1 Million Copies in Early Access. To celebrate the milestone, they’re holding a contest to give away 10 free copies of Paralives.

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One of the key selling points for Paralives is that it will not follow the pricey paid DLC model that has made The Sims 4 infamous. Instead, the game will have a single flat price from Early Access and beyond, releasing new content for free. The downside to this is that it’s not a cheap game even in its EA form. Paralives costs $39.99 on Steam, which can be a big ask for a fairly unproven new life sim. Thankfully, 10 fans will be able to play Paralives for free if they win a Steam code from Paralives Studios.

Life Sim Fans Can Enter to Win a Free Copy of Paralives for PC

Courtesy of Paralives Studio

It’s been four weeks since Paralives launched in Early Access. In that time, the game has officially sold 1 million copies on Steam, with over 80,000 daily players. That’s a pretty solid start for a newcomer on the life sim scene. Better yet, it boasts a Very Positive average rating from players, and it’s just going to keep getting better. Since launching into Early Access last month, Paralives has already received 6 patches and hotfix updates to smooth out player-reported bugs, part of the purpose behind Early Access. The team at Paralives Studios has also introduced a good bit of fun crossover content from other cozy games, including Unpacking.

Now that Paralives has wrapped up its first month in Early Access with 1 million sales, the team is giving back to fans. Paralives is a community-funded project that has come to fruition largely through its Patreon campaign. Now, Early Access purchases are adding more funds to help development continue. With the success the game has seen so far, Paralives is giving back in the form of 10 free Steam codes for the game. And Paralives Studios isn’t making players jump through a ton of hoops to enter, either.

to celebrate our 1 million copies sold, we’re giving away 10 Steam keys 🗝️🎉



enter now by:

🔹 following @paralivesgame

🔹 reposting this post



winners will be contacted on June 26th through our official account, make sure your DMs are open! pic.twitter.com/VZa56Svgwf — Paralives (@ParalivesGame) June 24, 2026

To enter to win a free copy of Paralives on Steam, you just need to follow the official @ParalivesGame account on X and repost the contest post above before the June 26th deadline. Then, you’ll be entered to win one of 10 free Steam keys for Paralives. Winners will be contacted on June 26th via DM. Just be careful and make sure any messages are actually from the verified @ParalivesGame account, as giveaway scams are unfortunately pretty common on social media.

Paralives will be in Early Access on Steam for a few years still, which means there’s plenty of new content and fixes to come. If you want to be a part of shaping the game’s future, playing it at this stage is a great way to provide feedback to the devs. And if funds are tight, this contest could help you snag a copy for free.

Have you tried Paralives yet? What did you think of it? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!