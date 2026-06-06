Paralives Surprise Drops First Early Access Content Update & It Comes with the Perfect Collab

Summer Game Fest week is packed with showcases, making it pretty tough to keep up. But for life sim fans and cozy game enthusiasts like me, the Wholesome Direct is the one you definitely don’t want to miss. This year’s showcase, which aired at 12 PM ET on June 6th, was stacked as always. Among other highlights, the recently released life sim Paralives made an appearance, showing off its first major content update post Early Access release. And it comes with a spot-on collab.

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Paralives launched into Early Access on May 25th, to immediate top sales success. The long-awaited Sims rival snagged the best seller spot on Steam for a while, proving that life sim fans were hungry to check out the game. The game’s launch day patch included a fun crossover with Among Us. Since then, Paralives Studio has been hard at work on its first bug fix patches and, apparently, another spot-on cozy collab. During today’s Wholesome Direct, Paralives surprise dropped its first major content update in Early Access. Today’s update brings in new collab content from none other than fellow cozy game Unpacking. And it looks amazing.

Courtesy of Paralives Studio

Like any Early Access game, Paralives has big plans to add new content and squash bugs on the road to 1.0. But the devs have also been having a bit of fun with new content, bringing in collab content that celebrates other beloved indie games. At launch, Paralives included collab content with Among Us, Outbound, and more. Now, we’re getting a series of new items themed after the beloved puzzle game, Unpacking. I can’t think of a more natural fit for a life sim that involves moving your Paras into a brand-new home where they would, naturally, have some unpacking to do.

The minute-long trailer, which debuted at the Wholesome Direct, gives us a look at the new collab items that arrive in Paralives with today’s update. This includes the ability to have your Paras play Unpacking on the computer as they level up their gaming prowess. The update will also introduce 10 collab-exclusive items showcasing familiar objects from the story of Unpacking. There are several adorable new plushies, plus an Unpacking poster. Players will also be able to collect in-game Unpacking stamps just from playing the game and checking their Paras’ mailbox. To get a look at the shiny new Unpacking collab items that just dropped, you can check out the Paralives x Unpacking trailer below:

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Like all future updates to Paralives, the Unpacking-themed update is entirely free. And it’s out right now! There is also a new Steam bundle featuring a discounted price if you buy Paralives and Unpacking together. Sounds like a perfect excuse to add two great cozy games to your library to me.

Paralives is currently in Early Access for PC via Steam. It costs $39.99, with all future updates to be released entirely for free. Paralives Studios expects the life sim to remain in Early Access for around 2 years, with new content and quality-of-life updates added throughout that time period.

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