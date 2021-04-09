Path of Exile 2 Reveals Stunning New Trailer and Details

Grinding Gear Games has released an all-new trailer for Path of Exile 2, the upcoming sequel to its free-to-play action RPG. The trailer was revealed following a livestream showcasing Path of Exile 2. The game will feature two new weapon types: crossbows and spears. Both of these items were seen during the livestream, and both appear in the new trailer. So far, the game looks quite impressive, showcasing some gorgeous visuals, and a heck of a lot of action. Path of Exile 2 will feature an all-new seven-act campaign, a new skill gem system, new equipment, and more. Readers can find the new trailer at the top of this post.

The second trailer features an interesting glimpse at the game's new additions. Spears can be seen around the 17 second mark, while the 20 second mark showcases the crossbows. The player can be seen firing ice arrows into the sky, which come down and freeze clusters of opponents.

At the 1:17 mark, an enemy can be seen that causes the roof to cave in, which causes sunlight to pour into the chamber. During a gameplay preview attended by ComicBook.com, Grinding Gear Games hinted that players will be able to use sunlit areas to their advantage. Once those areas have been opened up, players will want to stand under them, as they will no longer have to worry about additional falling debris!

Path of Exile 2 was first announced at ExileCon in 2019, but this is the first time Grinding Gear Games has revealed new information. Thus far, the game looks really impressive! The new weapons look great, and the enemies have been given some clever design mechanics. Fans of the first game should be pretty happy with the new trailer, but even those less familiar may want to look into Path of Exile 2. It certainly looks like the kind of action RPG that genre fan will want to keep an eye on!

Unfortunately, Path of Exile 2's beta is unlikely to release until early 2022 at the earliest. While that might still be some time away, fans will still have plenty to look forward to thanks to the current game's upcoming Ultimatum expansion!

Are you looking forward to Path of Exile 2? What do you think of the game's new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!