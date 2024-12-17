Path of Exile 2 Is Making Respecs Cheaper

Since launching into Early Access, Path of Exile 2 has already made its fair share of massive changes. In large part, these updates have been well received by the game’s player base, despite a few snags and remaining requests in the queue. But a recent post from Grinding Gear Games confirms that one of players’ major remaining complaints about the game is about to be resolved. The punishing cost of respecs at higher levels is about to be evened out, making it easier to adjust after game changes nerf certain builds.

Once players meet a key character early in the game, they’ll have the ability to spend some coin to change their Passive Stats. This can be a huge help as players try out different classes and try to find a build that works for their playstyle, but Grinding Gear Games has made it clear they don’t want respects to be too easy.

However, many players feel the current system in Path of Exile 2 is poorly balanced, especially given the game’s Early Access status. At earlier levels, changing up the skill tree isn’t too expensive since there aren’t so many points to respec. But it’s not always easy to tell how a build is working until later on in the game, and the more skills you’ve invested in, the harder it will be to affford a full respec of your character.

That’s where players felt the high cost to respec was too punishing, especially in Early Access when major elements of abilities and gameplay are constantly changing. An ability that was working well one day might get a major change the next, such as the recent alteration to the Cast on Freeze buff. Yet for those looking to change up their build as a result, the 1200 gold per stat price is staggering.

Thankfully, Grinding Gear Games has heard this player feedback and taken it to heart. Along with previously announced gameplay changes like fast travel between checkpoints, an upcoming Path of Exile 2 update will fix the respec issue. Or at least, attempt to.

PoE2 Respecs will Soon Cost Half as Much

According to a recent blog post, Grinding Gear Games will be “making Passive Point respeccing chapter especially at higher levels.” They go on to note that the original system had an aggressive curse that made respec cost grow a little too exponentially as players reached higher levels. The plan is for the update to reduce the cost of respeccing by around 40-50%. For players hoping to mix up their builds in mid and late game, this is excellent news.

The full patch notes and exact release date for the patch aren’t available just yet, but there are a few key notes in this recent communication to plan for. In particular, more nerfs are coming, which will likely ensure that players are ready to use those cheaper respecs.

The cost of Skeletal Arsonist Spirits is increasing, and damage over time for high levels of Tornado and Vine Arrow will also be adjusted. In addition, Magnetic Salve will no longer use Lightning Arrows from the whole party, but just those generated by the player.

Despite the pains of balance adjustments that make player characters less powerful, the updates to Path of Exile 2 in Early Access have overall been well received. With more player-guided changes on the horizon, it seems the next update is on track to be another hit.