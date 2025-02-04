Upcoming Path of Exile 2 Patch Delivers a Long-Requested Fix

Path of Exile fans got some mixed news this week with the delayed expansion for the first game. However, Grinding Gear Games is still adding plenty of content to the first Path of Exile while building out Early Access for Path of Exile 2. This includes regular patches to improve balance and features in the new game. This week, Path of Exile 2 will a smaller patch to follow on the big 0.1.1 update, and it includes a change that many players have asked for since the game first launched into Early Access.

Like any Early Access game, Path of Exile 2 is in a state of flux. Many patches have made significant balance changes to how different spells, abilities, and items function. This makes it tricky for players to settle into their builds, but it’s expected while the game is still in development. It also means many Early Access players are keeping a close eye on upcoming patches to see how they might impact the current play strategy.

Your favorite POe2 build is probably safe… for now

In anticipation of the upcoming patch, Grinding Gear Games shared a preview to let fans know what’s coming when the update drops later this week. Luckily, Patch 0.1.1c looks like it will focus mostly on bug fixes and a few minor features without major nerfs to player abilities in the cards.

Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.1.1c Will Finally Increase Font Size

While a patch preview doesn’t include every change, Grinding Gear Games is highlighting a few key features players can expect when the patch arrives. There’s no exact date for the new update, but it’s supposed to arrive by the end of the week, so sometime between February 4th and February 9th.

For Path of Exile 2 fans playing on console, this patch features one highly-requested change. The font size for “various locations” will be increased when using a controller. While it’s not clear how many elements of the game will be impacted by this update, it’s the first time a patch has addressed player complaints that the game is nearly unplayable on console due to the tiny, unreadable font. It’s a step in the right direction for console players, at least.

Reading spells and more might just be easier after the next poe2 patch

For a look at what else is coming in this week’s Path of Exile 2 patch, here’s the full preview shared by Grinding Gear Games.

Features

Added up to five respawn attempts for the Twisted Domain area, based on the area difficulty.

Added up to five respawn attempts for the Olroth, Origin of the Fall boss fight, based on the fight difficulty.

Added up to five respawn attempts for the Crux of Nothingness area, based on the area difficulty.

Added Minimap Icons for Strongboxes.

Minimap Icons for League mechanics now remain visible regardless of how far away you travel from them, making it easier to return to them later.

Added more checkpoints to several Map areas and improved the placement of some checkpoints.

Minions can now briefly squeeze through smaller gaps if they’ve failed to move for a short period.

Bug Fixes

Potential fix for the crash affecting Win 24H2 players.

Fixed a bug that would prevent kills with Damage over Time being assigned correctly to players, most notably any death to poison or bleeding while the monster still had Energy Shield at the time of death.

Fixed a bug where parts of the Atlas could fail to render if they were far away from your most recent map.

Added the “/ResetAtlas” chat command which can only be used to reset your Atlas when it’s in a bricked state (no available maps).

Fixed several client and instance crashes.

Gamepad