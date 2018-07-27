Unpainted Pathfinder Gargantuan Dragons Coming Soon

WizKids has announced plans to produce several unpainted gargantuan dragon miniatures as part of their Pathfinder Battles line.

The popular game company will be producing three gargantuan dragons as part of their Deep Cuts line of miniatures, all of which come “ready to paint.” The line will include versions of the Red Dragon, White Dragon, and Green Dragon, all of which were pulled straight out of Pathfinder‘s original Bestiary. The sculpts appear to be identical to those used for the gargantuan dragons miniatures originally used in “Dungeons Deep”, “Legends of Golarion”, and “Reign of Winter” sets.

Gargantuan Dragons are the equivalent to Ancient Dragons, terrifying creatures that usually challenge even high-level players. These creatures are usually reserved for final boss battles, mainly because they can easily wipe out an entire party in seconds.

Gargantuan Dragons are also some of the most expensive miniatures to purchase, and are usually only available in limited quantities. For instance, a painted Pathfinder Red Gargantuan Dragon usually costs $350 on eBay. It doesn’t help that Gargantuan Dragon figures don’t show up in stores very often — either as unpainted or painted figures.

While miniatures aren’t required to play tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons or Pathfinder, both casual and longtime players still consider moving inch-tall figures across a grid a key part of the game. And there’s a growing market for unpainted miniatures, as WizKids keeps pumping out more and more high-quality unpainted figures for both their Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder lines. The WizKids miniatures are perfect for beginners, as their deep cuts make layering and adding texture to figures incredibly easy.

The best part about the new Pathfinder Battles Dragons are that they’re very affordable. Each Dragon has a suggested retail price of just $29.99. That’s an incredible affordable price, especially for a gargantuan miniature.

The new miniatures will be available in game stores in October 2018. You may want to pre-order these dragons, as they’ll likely be a hot commodity and will sell out quickly.