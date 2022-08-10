Pathfinder Debuts New Class in Playtest

Pathfinder has debuted its new version of the Kineticist, which will be available for fans to test until early September. Paizo has officially launched the playtest for the Kineticist, which will be officially added to Pathfinder 2E in 2023 in the Rage of Elements rulebook. The Kineticist is elemental magic-focused character class who can gather the power of the elements and use them in a variety of different manners. The Kineticist is presented similarly to a bender from the Avatar series, with a character gathering an element in their hand and using it to fuel various actions and abilities. As a result, the class feels much closer to a martial class than a spellcasting class while having a distinct magical feel to them.

Instead of a traditional subclass, players building a Kineticist can choose whether their character focuses on one element, specializes in two elements, or is equally proficient with all elements. Kineticists who specialize in a single element have more skill with that one element, but are obviously unable to access feats and abilities tied to other elements. Meanwhile, a Kineticist who has access to all the elements lacks the ability to specialize in an element and thus has access to less base feats compared to other classes.

As with most Pathfinder classes, the new Kineticist comes with a ton of versatility, with over 20 pages of feats to choose from. Experienced players shouldn't have too many options finding some sort of build that suits their playstyle, whether it's a character that spams area of effect attacks to mow down mobs of foes or has an arsenal of abilities waiting to be used in specialized situations. It will also be interesting to see how the Kineticist adapts with the Planes of Wood and Metal, which aren't covered in the playtest but will appear in the final version that will appear next year.

You can check out the full Kineticist class playtest on Paizo's website. The playtest will remain open for feedback until September 5th.