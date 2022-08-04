Pathfinder Announces Next Year's Big Rulebook

Pathfinder has revealed its next major expansion for 2023. Today, Paizo announced it would publish Rage of Elements, a new rulebook focused on the four traditional elements (fire, water, earth, and wind) plus the Planes of Metal and Wood. The book will be the major 2023 rulebook, similar to this year's release of Dark Archive. The book will also debut a new player class to Pathfinder 2E - the kineticist, a "bender type" of character with the ability to manipulate elements. In the previous edition of Pathfinder, kineticists could choose a specific type of element to focus on and gain various wild talents, along with the ability to accept "burn" and upcharge their abilities at the cost of taking damage. As a preview for the book, Paizo will release a public playtest for the kineticist next week.

Few details were revealed about Rage of Elements, other than that it would feature both Metal Elementals and Wood Elementals and would feature the return of Yoon, the iconic kineticist from Pathfinder 1E. As time moves at a similar pace in the world of Golarion as it does in the real world, Yoon is now a teenager as opposed to a child.

Other new announcements about Pathfinder include the release of a new three-part Adventure Path called Stolen Fates, which involves the Harrow Deck (an equivalent to the tarot deck in Pathfinder lore) and the one-shot Emnity Cycle adventure. Previously announced books for Pathfinder include the Treasure Vault, a rulebook full of new magical items and rules for creating custom-made magic items, and the Lost Omens: Firebrands and Lost Omens: Travel Guide books, which both feature deep dives into various parts of the Golarion campaign setting.

Rage of Elements will be released in August 2023.