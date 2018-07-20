Pathfinder: Kingmaker Debuts New Trailer, Release Date

Pathfinder: Kingmaker has finally been given a release date as Deep Silver unveils two new trailers about the upcoming RPG experience. With Fallout: New Vegas’ Chris Avellone at the story’s helm underneath the Owlcat Games umbrella, the latest RPG experience is one perfect for Baldur’s Gate fans, because this game is giving off major BG vibes.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the game will be making its way over to Steam for PC players on September 25th. Additionally, Deep Silver has revealed that there are four different editions for interested fans to choose from:

Basic Explored Edition – $39.99 Just the game

Noble Edition – $54.99 A seal for blessings and a girdle for fatigue resistance

Royal Edition – $69.99 Digital map, red panda pet, a new adventure written by Avellone himself

Imperial Edition – $84.99 Adds the season pass



According to the game’s official listing, “Pathfinder has considerable depth, not only in its lore, but also in its game mechanics and the freedom it offers to develop your own unique character. You can customize your character with a wide range of classes and powers including specialized archetypes, powerful arcane and divine spells, choosing from a multitude of class abilities, skills and feats. Pathfinder allows players to create heroes (or villains) that fit both their individual gameplay styles and their personalities.”

For more about the story:

“To the north lie the Stolen Lands, a region that has been contested territory for centuries. Hundreds of kingdoms have risen and fallen in these lands, and now it is time for you to make your mark—by building your own kingdom! To do so, you’ll need to survive the harsh wilderness and the threat of rival nations… as well as threats within your own court.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is based on Paizo’s award-winning Pathfinder Adventure Path of the same name. You certainly don’t need to be familiar with the story, but if you are, you will encounter characters you know and love as well as a host of brand-new events, companions, allies, and threats that expand and enhance the original Adventure Path. With help from Paizo and their authors, the story and quests have been expanded by RPG writer Chris Avellone and the Owlcat team, allowing for even more adventure in the already rich narrative of the Stolen Lands.”

“While Pathfinder: Kingmaker is a single-player game, you won’t be adventuring alone. “Kingmaker” features a diverse cast of companions and NPCs, including iconic characters from the Pathfinder setting itself. You’ll need to decide who to trust and who to watch carefully, as each companion has an agenda, alignment, and goals that may differ from yours. Your journey will become their journey, and you’ll help shape their lives both in the moment and well into the future.”

Interested? You can pre-order Pathfinder: Kingmaker right here on Steam!