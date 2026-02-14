Pathfinder TTRPG Is Gearing Up to Playtest 2 More New Classes (Giving Us Over 30 Options)

While Dungeons & Dragons is almost certainly the most well-known fantasy TTRPG, it’s hardly the only one out there. Many tabletop RPG fans, myself included, have at least dabbled in Pathfinder. The game originally came into being in response to frustration about the changes in D&D 4e. Since then, Paizo’s fantasy TTRPG has taken on a life and a fanbase of its own. And that includes an ever-growing list of playable classes, which is about to get even better.

Early on, Pathfinder won me over by having a playable Witch class, something D&D 5e didn’t offer. In fact, where D&D has just about 13 core classes, Pathfinder currently has a grand total of 27 published classes, with 2 more on the way this year. Now, Paizo has given players a first in-depth look at 2 more new classes with a Pathfinder playtest livestream. Once these 2 join the fray, probably in 2027 or beyond, Pathfinder will have a grand total of 30 playable classes.

Paizo Shows Off First Look at Pathfinder‘s Daredevil and Slayer Classes Ahead of Official Playtest

Image courtesy of Paizo

Back in 2024, Paizo unveiled the Necromancer and Runesmith classes. After playtests wrapped up in early 2025, fans have been waiting for them to officially join the printed source materials. At long last, these 2 new additions to the Pathfinder lineup will be released in Impossible Magic on July 30th, 2026. The new sourcebook also includes rules for the returning Magus and Summoner classes. But with that book due out this year, it seems Paizo couldn’t resist getting fans excited for what’s next.

Once the Runesmith and Necromancer release in July, players will have 29 base class options in Pathfinder 2e. But we now know what classes 30 and 31 will be, too. On February 13th, Paizo dropped a new livestream featuring a live playtest for the recently revealed Daredevil and Slayer classes. This offers our first in-depth look at the upcoming class additions, which will take Pathfinder 2e to over 30 base classes. But don’t you worry. Players will be able to get their hands on playtest materials for these new classes very soon.

The playtest materials for the Daredevil and Slayer classes will launch on Tuesday, February 17th. This will let players get hands-on with the new classes and offer feedback to help Paizo shape these latest class additions. Playtests often launch at least a year ahead of when a new class will officially join the lineup. In the case of the Necromancer and Runesmith, that timeline has been even longer. So, it’s likely that we won’t see the final versions of the Daredevil and Slayer until 2027 at the very earliest.

What's that you say? Two new Pathfinder classes being playtested live?? Say hello to the new daredevil and slayer classes for Pathfinder 😈 Join us on Twitch RIGHT NOW!Watch the stream: buff.ly/kbNt4wm — Paizo (@paizo.com) 2026-02-14T00:01:01.254Z

In the initial livestream, Pathfinder 2e Senior Designer Jason Keeley and Designer Costin Wilken-Schelling gave us an overview of the new classes. The Daredevil is a martial combatant with a very physical presence on the field, whereas the Slayer is a monster-slaying focused class. It takes inspiration from the 1e Slayer class, but is not a direct update of it. The stream also featured some live playtesting of the 2 classes in action, and the recording is available to watch if you want an early look.

Following this first look, players are already curious to see more from the new classes. With 29 options already on the table, it will be interesting to see how the Daredevil and Slayer manage to set themselves apart from existing playable classes.

Are you looking forward to seeing more from these new Pathfinder classes?