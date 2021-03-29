PAX East 2021 Canceled, PAX Online 2021 Dates Revealed

✖

PAX East organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade today announced that the event, which was scheduled to be held in person in Boston from June 3rd through June 6th, has been canceled. The given reason is, of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to announcing PAX East's cancellation, the two organizers also announced that PAX Online will once again take place this year, this time from July 15th through July 18th.

"In light of ongoing public health concerns, ReedPop and Penny Arcade will not hold PAX East this year," the announcement from Kyle Marsden-Kish, PAX Event Director at ReedPop, reads in part. "Given the United States’ progress towards addressing COVID-19 in recent months, we are cautiously optimistic PAX West and PAX Unplugged will proceed as planned with in-person festivities Sept. 3-6 and Dec. 10-12, respectively."

You can check out the full statement below:

As noted above, PAX Online 2021 will officially take place July 15th through July 18th. PAX West and PAX Unplugged, set for September and December, are still on track to take place as in-person events. At this point, there is no telling when PAX East 2022 might take place beyond the simple facts of "next year" and "in Boston." You can check out all of our ongoing coverage of gaming right here.

