Overkill Software Provides An Update For Payday 2 On The Nintendo Switch

Earlier this year, Overkill Software took everyone by surprise when it announced that it was bringing its multiplayer heist game Payday 2 to the Nintendo Switch. That’s because the system isn’t really known for its cooperative or competitive shooters, though Splatoon 2 has a pretty hefty audience.

That said, we haven’t seen too much of the game since it was initially announced, leaving us wondering where its development would be going. Fortunately, we now have a better idea, as the developer has provided an update to tell us how progress on the game is coming along.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears that Payday 2 is in a very playable state, as we get a glimpse at how the gameplay will work on the Nintendo Switch. According to the video, which you can see above, the game will feature an updated interface that makes the game easy to play on the go. It also appears that a physical version of the game will be available, along with the digital download.

Of course, the game will support co-op for up to four players, so people can join in the action and rob banks together.

We’re still waiting to see what other features are included in the game, but hopefully we’ll know more soon. Overkill has noted that more updates will be given with Payday’s development on the system before its release sometime this winter. We’re looking forward to it.

Payday 2 is currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.