Save Big On Cuphead, Dragon’s Dogma, Batman, And Tons More

There are tons of deals for gamers going on right now that makes holiday shopping a little bit easier. That, or if you’re like me, just makes sure that your library is fully stacked. For those PC gamers out there looking to score some sweet savings, Green Man Gaming has some stellar deals called the Million Sellers Sale. As you may have guessed, the theme of the current sale is for titles that have sold millions of copies. In order to save even more, there’s a code you can use to take off an additional 17% off site-wide.

Here are just a few of the deals going on right now:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 60% off

Cuphead – 15% off

Dead Rising 4 – 40% off

Rocket League – 40% off

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – 40% off

Batman – Arkham Knight – Premium Edition – 66% off

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 50% off

Mortal Kombat XL – 60% off

XCOM 2 – 67% off

… and tons more! That’s only a small portion of the games that are on sale, and all titles that have millions of fans enjoying different journeys. For an additional 17% off, use the code ‘GMG17’ in order to get that coupon, and save big on some of your favourite games!

Author’s Recommendation:

If you haven’t checked out Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, we highly recommend it. This RPG provides a stunning narrative experience with a customised hero that must defeat incredible odds to complete their journey.

“Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.