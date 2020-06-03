These 3 Games Are Now Free for a Limited Time

✖

Three new games have been made free for a limited time. More specifically, popular PC storefront GOG.com has announced it's adding three games to its growing list of free games. These three games include: Ascendant, War Wind, and Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure. And like every game on the storefront, all three are DRM free.

The three new freebies are the latest wave of free games offered by the storefront as part of a larger initiative to get gamers to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Playing video games can be one of the best ways to relax and pass the time when you stay at home," writes the storefront. "We're here to help you choose your next great adventure with this selection of free games from our catalog."

That said, at the moment, it's unclear how long these three games will be free. In other words, be sure to hop on this offer sooner rather than later. In the meanwhile, if you're unfamiliar with any of the games, then you can read more about them below:

Ascendant: "Ascendant is the unforgiving beat 'em up that challenges you with a new world each time you play. It utilizes a number of modern roguelike elements such as permadeath and procedurally generated environments. You are a demigod who invades a plane controlled by your rivals. They will stop at nothing to eliminate you. Only the most impressive warriors will triumph over their armies of zealots and beasts."

War Wind: "The Ancient, alien world of Yavain teeters on the brink of anarchy as the winds of change threaten to blow civilization asunder! For centuries, four diverse races have tolerated a precarious balance of power. But the time has come for change. A new order is in the wind - AND IT WILL BE BORN OF BLOOD AND FIRE! War Wind allows you to view this epic struggle through the eyes of four unique races, each with its own strengths, weaknesses, and distinctive A.I. A real-time strategy masterwork, War Wind features 28 ready-to-play scenarios. A powerful Scenario Editor that allows you to place units and build new battles. And a story of such compelling depth you won't believe it's just a game."

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: "The year is 1988. Adventure game developer Delores Edmund, on hiatus from her job at MMucasFlem Games, has returned to Thimbleweed Park for a quick vacation. While she’s home, she’s making some extra money as a photographer for the Thimbleweed Nickel News. Hey, game developers need to eat, too!"

