Xbox’s Perfect Dark Reboot Could be Games as a Service Title

The Perfect Dark reboot might be one of the most highly-anticipated games on Xbox, but very little information has been revealed about the game over the last few months. Last September, it was announced that Crystal Dynamics would be joining The Initiative in co-developing the game. Reliable Xbox leaker @Shpeshal_Nick previously reported that Perfect Darkcould be released as a “Games as a Service” title, or that the single-player campaign could be broken up into individual episodes. Now that rumor has been reignited, as Crystal Dynamics lead producer Cory Butler’s LinkedIn profile has been updated to include reference to his experience with Games as a Service.

An image from Booker’s LinkedIn profile was shared on Twitter by @IdleSloth84, and can be found embedded below.

Naturally, the Tweet above has already led to a lot of frustration. Many are concerned that the quality of the next Perfect Dark will suffer as a result, or that it might be released in an unfinished state. That said, it’s far too early for fans to be freaking out about the game. Nothing has even been shown just yet, and it’s possible that any service elements will relate to the multiplayer portion, and not the single-player campaign. Of course, some replies have pointed out that Butler’s LinkedIn could be referring to his work on Marvel’s Avengers, which also happens to be a Games as a Service title. As it stands, there’s simply no way of knowing whether if this is actually happening!

Fans can hardly be blamed for getting worked up, of course. It’s been more than a decade since the Perfect Dark remaster released, and the last wholly new game in the series was 2005’s Perfect Dark Zero. After all these years, fans want to see the series return in a major way that lives up to the proud legacy established by the Nintendo 64 original. Hopefully, when Xbox does release the game, Johanna Dark will get a new adventure that fans can be proud of!

