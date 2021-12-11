Persona Fans Divided Over Conflicting Persona 3 Reports

All of a sudden, Persona fans went from having no news to lots of news. This week, Atlus announced that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4 on March 17. And now there are reports about Persona 3 news, but the reports are conflicting, leaving Persona fans divided on what to expect. As you would expect, Atlus isn’t saying a word about these reports, leaving fans with nothing but speculation.

The first report comes the way of Zippo, a prominent industry insider and leaker, best known for their leaks pertaining to Nintendo. According to Zippo, Persona 3 Portable is getting a multi-platform remaster. Unfortunately, Zippo doesn’t say when this is happening nor do they provide any specifications on the platform.

So, what’s the problem with this report? Well, according to a Persona insider and leaker, it’s wrong. Over on Twitter, “RegularPanties” relayed word that she has “been told of a Persona 3 game, but it’s not exactly that.” Who is to be believed, who knows. In fact, it’s possible both could be right, but this seems unlikely as it seems highly improbable that Atlus has two Persona 3 projects going.

For now, take all of this, both reports, with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial and subject to change. As noted, Atlus and Sega haven’t addressed either report, and we don’t expect this to change, but if this expectation is bucked and either or both do respond, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

