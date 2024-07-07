Persona 3 Reload Discounted by Over 50% in Best Sale Yet

If you’ve been waiting to pick up Persona 3 Reload since its launch earlier in 2024, now is your best opportunity to do so. Not long after releasing in February, Atlus and publisher Sega slowly began discounting the latest Persona game by small amounts. Now, a little more than halfway into the year, Persona 3 Reload has seen its price cut to a new low that sees it retailing for nearly 60% off of its typical price.

As of today, Persona 3 Reload has been put on sale for only $29.99. This represents a 57% discount as the game normally costs $69.99. As mentioned, this is the lowest price that Persona 3 Reload has been made available for up until this point. When it comes to the retailers that are offering this deal, GameStop has both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game up for purchase for $29.99. Amazon then also has this sale going, but only for the PS5 iteration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you’re wondering why Persona 3 Reload is on sale by so much, there’s really not a good reason as to why. The game is one of the best-reviewed titles of the entirety of 2024 and boasts an impressive 87/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. Beyond this, Atlus has also previously confirmed that P3R is the fastest-selling game in the history of the Persona series. As such, it’s not really clear why the remake of Persona 3 is on sale by such a drastic amount, but those looking to buy it shouldn’t care either way.

“Persona 3 Reload definitely still feels dated in some areas, which isn’t always expected from a modern remake,” says our official review of the game at ComicBook. “Despite this, some of these older aspects of Reload are what I came to appreciate the more that I played. Atlus isn’t trying to create the best all-around modern Persona game with P3R, it’s instead simply trying to create the best version of Persona 3 by combining everything from the original with some enjoyable new mechanics and aesthetic tweaks. To that end, I have a hard time believing that newcomers or veterans of Persona 3 will be anything other than delighted with Reload.”