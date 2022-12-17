Persona 4 Golden Steam Update Adding New Features

Persona 4 Golden will soon be playable on modern platforms thanks to a couple of ports from Atlus, and ahead of that release, the publisher's announced an update for the existing Steam version of the game. The update itself won't be available until January 19th which is when the game and Persona 3 Portable are set to come to other platforms, but when it does go live, it'll add some new features to bring the game up to parity with the newer versions.

The new features in questions are a Quick Save function as well as an Album feature. The former does what its name suggests and lets players quickly save their game regardless of where they're located in-game while the latter lets players recall their memories with friends. These same features will be present in the other ports of the game.

These new features do come with a bit of a caveat, however, since the same update will make it so that the game will only run on 64-bit systems using Windows 8.1 or later. That shouldn't be a deal-breaker for anyone, and Atlus assured players that the change won't affect save data, so it's an easy compromise to get the new features.

Below are the full patch notes for Steam's upcoming Persona 4 Golden update:

Persona 4 Golden January 19th Update

Updating application from 32-bit to 64-bit. This requires the user to have a 64-bit Windows OS (Windows 8.1 or newer) to run the game.

Once the game application is updated, 32-bit versions of Persona 4 Golden will no longer be playable. Save data should not be affected by this change.

Additional support for the following text languages: French, Italian, Spanish, German, and Simplified Chinese

New Quick Save game feature added – Feature allows you to suspend from any location in the game.

Album feature added – allows you to look back on memories with your friends when you sit down in the sofa in your room.

Minor bug fixes

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will be released for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on January 19th. They'll also be available via Xbox Game Pass.