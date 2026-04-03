Persona 4 Revival Release Window Teased in New Leak

A new leak tied to Persona 4 Revival has potentially indicated when the highly anticipated remake will release. Since its announcement nearly one year ago, developer Atlus hasn’t said much of anything about its new version of Persona 4. As for its launch date, Atlus has merely stated that it will arrive at some point in its current fiscal year, which will stretch from now until the end of March 2027. Luckily, for those eager to have this window narrowed just a bit more, we now have new information that seems to do just that.

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Coming by way of @ScarletJokerTWT, it has been claimed that an array of Funko Pops tied to Persona 4 Revival are slated to launch in early 2027. This leak has come about in the wake of Atlus formally announcing a collaboration with Funko that will see figures from various entries in the Persona series released in the near future. While some of these Pops are tied to Persona 4, none of them have the Revival branding. However, those related to Persona 4 Revival are said to be on the horizon and will launch next year.

The clear implication from this leak is that these Persona 4 Revival Funko figures are going to be released alongside the game. As such, this would put P4R on track to drop at some point in the first months of 2027. Such a launch date would be in line with what we have seen from Atlus in the past as well, as its previous Persona remake, Persona 3 Reload, released in a similar window.

We Should See More of Persona 4 Revival Soon

In all likelihood, Atlus itself should share more news about Persona 4 Revival in an official capacity soon enough. Over the past week, new updates tied to the game have seemingly been made behind the scenes, which point to an announcement of some sort being in the cards. One venue in which Atlus could look to share this news would be at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, which is the same such event in which it first unveiled Persona 4 Revival in 2025.

For now, all we know with certainty is that Persona 4 Revival is set to be playable across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it releases. A version for Nintendo Switch 2 has yet to be announced, but this could change moving forward.

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