Persona 6 Gets New Update From Atlus

Atlus has shared a new update on Persona 6, though it is nothing too exciting. Today, during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Atlus announced a remake of Persona 4. It did not announce Persona 6, but in a statement released by Atlus after the announcement of the Persona 4 remake, it reaffirms that it is working on the next installment, and the first since 2016’s Persona 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The statement specifically comes from Director Kazuhisa Wada, and reads as follows: “We are very pleased to announce the release of Persona 4 Revival. We look forward to sharing even more information in due time. Persona 4 has spawned numerous spin-off works, including TV anime, Persona 4 Arena, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, and Persona 4: Dancing All Night, and is a special title that has been a part of Atlus for many years and holds a personal place in my heart. We are currently working on this project with all our passion and love. We are confident that this will be a fresh and surprising product for both newcomers and long-time fans and we look forward to sharing it with you all. Additionally, we are actively preparing for the future development of the Persona series as a studio. We are working hard to meet the expectations of fans around the world and our work is progressing well. Please stay tuned for more updates.”

It is unclear what exactly is taking so long, but it is also increasingly clear these Persona remakes have taken more resources from the development of Persona 6 than previously thought. That or Persona 6 is set to be a massive evolution of the series. There are no other explanations, unless the game has suffered development issues, but the studio behind the series is full of veterans and a well-oiled machine so it is hard to imagine this is the case.

At the moment of publishing, this is all Persona fans have; this and the aforementioned remake of Persona 4. What is worrying for Persona 6 hopefuls is that this remake, Persona 4 Revival, has no release date, which in turn suggests it is not that close to releasing. And if this is the case, then Persona 6 may be still quite a ways off.