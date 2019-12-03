Persona 5 Royal Release Date Revealed

Persona 5 Royal, the extended version of the popular role-playing video game Persona 5 from Atlus, officially has a Western release date. After teasing some sort of news with a countdown over the past several days, Atlus today announced that Persona 5 Royal will be coming westward on March 31, 2020.

The game has a number of changes compared to the original, the biggest of which are an entirely new school semester and a new playable character in the form of noted gymnast Kasumi Yoshizawa. (We won’t spoil anything further here; the game released in Japan on October 31st, so there’s more detail floating around out there online about the game for those that just have to know.)

Uh… we found this card waiting for us this morning. Anybody know what it means? pic.twitter.com/oMOJ6g17xk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 3, 2019

What do you think about what we've seen of Persona 5 Royal so far? Are you excited to pick up the extended edition of Persona 5 when it releases next year?

Here’s how Atlus describes Persona 5 Royal on its official website:

“Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as you break the chains of modern society, stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!

“Persona 5 Royal introduces a new semester at Shujin Academy, a new area of Tokyo to explore, new characters, a never-before-seen story arc, and much more!

“Even for the most seasons Phantom Thieves among us, Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice.”

Persona 5 Royal is set to release for PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Persona 5 right here.