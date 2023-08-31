Persona Fans Dealt Disappointing News About Persona 6

A new update out of Persona series developer Atlus has some disappointing news for Persona fans desperate for Persona 6. It's been seven calendar years since Persona 5 debuted in 2016. In 2019, Persona 5 Royal was released as an enhanced version of Persona 5 with new content. And since 2019, Persona fans have been counting down the days to Persona 6, which many assumed would have been announced by now. It hasn't been though, and it doesn't look like this is going to happen very soon.

On September 20, Atlus will be hosting a media briefing that will showcase its remaining games for this fiscal year. This includes Persona 3 Reloaded and Persona 5 Tactica. It will also include a special screening of Persona 3 The Movie: #1 Spring of Birth. What it won't include is any game announcements, which means it won't include Persona 6. This means the only chance the game will be announced soon, unless it's announced at random, is at Tokyo Game Show at the end of September.

For what it's worth, we don't anticipate Persona 6 being revealed until Persona 3 Reloaded and Persona 5 Tactica are through the door. A Persona 6 announcement could help drive hype for other Persona games, but it could also suffocate these two titles. Whatever the case, it's likely not worth the risk.

Day 217, Persona 6 is not confirmed



155 days until Persona 3 Reload pic.twitter.com/djJGxNw2vd — When the hell is Persona 6 coming? (@UntilPersona) August 31, 2023

Persona 5 was first announced in 2013, which means three years separated its reveal and release. If this pattern repeats then the earliest Persona 6 will release is in 2026. This is assuming it's announced this year. That said, it's quite possible the period between reveal and release will be shorter as the period between the two game has been longer than Persona 4 to Persona 5. Unfortunately, for now all we have is speculation.

