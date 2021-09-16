Is Atlus Finally About to Announce Persona 6?

Are Atlus and Sega finally about to announce Persona 6? Thanks to a new listing on the Tokyo Game Show website, we now know that Sega is poised to announce a brand new RPG during the TGS live stream on October 1. What this mystery RPG is, remains to be seen, but many are speculating it’s a new Persona game, possibly Persona 6, given recent rumors. Is this reasonable speculation? Yes, it is, however, for now, this is just speculation as there’s nothing about the listing that concretely points to a new Persona game. For example, this could be a new Sakura Wars or a new IP entirely. The bookies will say Persona 6 though.

We know Atlus — the developer behind Persona — will have news to share during Tokyo Game Show, but with rumors of Persona 4 and Persona 5 ports making the rounds, and rumors about a new Persona 5 spin-off game, it’s hard to link this new listing with this confirmation and use it as evidence for Persona 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, it could be related to Sakura Wars, which is celebrating its 25-year anniversary this year and which popped up on the TGS website this month with a logo.

For now, take all of this for what it is: speculation. This week, there’s been lots of chatter about Persona, partially because of this week being Persona 5’s five-year anniversary, which was celebrated by Atlus with a special surprise.

As you may know, it’s been five years since the last mainline Persona game. If history is any indication, Persona 6 should be on the horizon, with eight years passing between Persona 4 and Persona 5. If another eight years is going to pass again, this time between Persona 5 and Persona 6, then obviously Persona 6 won’t arrive until 2022, but that should mean a reveal is coming soon. After all, three years separated the reveal and release of Persona 5.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is it time for Sega and Atlus to finally reveal Persona 6?