Persona 5 Reveals Special Surprise for Anniversary

Persona 5 turns five years old today. While the game didn’t release until 2017 in the west, it debuted in Japan early on September 15, 2016, via the PS3 and PS4. Ahead of today’s anniversary, Atlus — or more specifically the game’s official Twitter account — teased a special announcement for the anniversary. Today, we got that announcement, and it’s not a spin-off game or new content, or even anything super noteworthy.

While some bigger Persona 5 news may be coming soon, particularly during Tokyo Game Show, for now, all Persona fans have to celebrate the five-year anniversary of Persona 5 with is a special art piece featuring Joker and Morgana by the game’s character designer, Shigenori Soejima.

Below, you can check out the new celebratory art piece for yourself, courtesy of the official Atlus West Twitter account:

Persona 5 was released in Japan 5 years ago, and character designer Shigenori Soejima created a special art piece to celebrate!



Happy Anniversary, Phantom Thieves! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZmZqYnYCH — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 15, 2021

It’s worth noting that there could be more anniversary surprises coming as the day is far from over, but given that it’s no longer September 15 in Japan, this seems unlikely. That said, if there are any more developments, salient or not, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Unfortunately, for Persona fans, it looks like the five-year anniversary of Persona 5 is going to be quiet, but Atlus has already confirmed there’s plenty of Persona news coming within the next 12 months. According to rumors, some of these announcements — may — include Persona 4 Golden on modern consoles, Persona 5 ports, and Persona 5 spin-offs. That said, none of these rumors have been substantiated in any significant way, and a couple of them have been circulating for a while.

As for Persona 6, there’s still no word of it. Only seven years separated Persona 4 and Persona 5 though. In other words, it’s not unreasonable to think Persona 6 isn’t very far away.

