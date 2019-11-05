New Report Suggests Gen Z Likes PewDiePie More Than LeBron James, Steph Curry, or Elon Musk

Famed YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is more popular among Gen Z men than other well-known names like Lebron James, Steph Curry, and Elon Musk, a new report has found. The report comes from the researching firm Morning Consult where the organization took a look at the influencers Gen Z and Millennials encounter across different areas of the entertainment industry. PewDiePie was one of five influencers ranked as the most popular group with each of them except for Kylie Jenner finding their fame through YouTuber.

The start of the report can be seen here where Morning Consult offers a few interesting details and charts to get you hooked before diving into the rankings of the most popular influencers among Gen Z and Millennial men and women. Perhaps not too surprising, when asked to say whether or not they followed influencers in certain categories, “Gaming” was the highest category for men with 62% of people surveyed saying they followed at least one social media influencer in that area. “Fitness/Sports” was right behind it at 41%, and for the women surveyed, the top two categories were “Beauty/Skin Care” at 59% and “Fashion” at 49%.

Once you download the report though, you’ll see a more detailed breakdown of the influencers within these categories. When Gen Z men were asked how familiar they were with PewDiePie, 95% of people asked said they knew who the YouTuber was while 62% of them held a favorable view of PewDiePie. The same percentage of people were familiar with Lebron James, though not has many held the same favorable opinion of the NBA star.

When Gen Z women were asked similar questions, they said they were most familiar with influencers like Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Shane Dawson. The chart above that comes from that report shows the familiarity and likeability for select influencers among Gen Z men and women.

When asked to name off their favorite influencers, Gan Z men and women who were surveyed named three each. Among those, the influencers who received the most mentions were PewDiePie, Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson, Markiplier, and Kylie Jenner, all in that order. It’s also interesting to note that PewDiePie was at the top of that list with only 64 mentions despite there being over 2,000 people surveyed. Another part of the report noted that the mentions of influencers were fairly spread out with few people receiving multiple mentions which illustrated “how niche the audience is for many influencers,” according to the report.

You can find the full report here, though you’ll have to enter some information to download it for yourself.

Thanks, Variety.