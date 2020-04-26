Ninja's Wife Jessica Blevins Accuses Tfue of Starting Drama for Money

✖

Ninja’s wife, Jessica Blevins is accusing Tfue of starting drama for money after yesterday’s strange scene during Mr. Beast’s Rock, Paper Scissors stream for charity. The YouTube star was holding a star-studded event for charity featuring some of the biggest influencers in the gaming community. But, all the drama got started when Tfue leaked Mr. Beast’s code to get into the competitor’s chat group on his own stream. The Fortnite pro and Twitch streamer immediately knew that he screwed up and apologized on Twitter, but the damage had already been done. When the flaming began online with people taking sides, Blevins stepped in to defend her husband and client from any arrows.

Blevins wrote, “Yeah, @TTfue leaking was a mistake, but it wouldn't have happened if he listened like everyone else that was told NOT to stream this event and direct all of their viewers to the main Youtube stream to RAISE MONEY for charity. Now it's hacked and being restarted. Somehow everyone was trying to blame this on @Ninja (per usual) which is why I'm saying something.”

No Jack, the reality is Turner is desperate for money which is why he streamed it instead of using his huge social following to lead them there. Also why he's begging for a public fight with Ninja. He wants money, and he's only making it on Twitch and YT right now. Sorry Im not. — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) April 25, 2020

She and her husband do have a point as Turner was not supposed to be streaming the tournament in an effort to push traffic toward Mr. Beast’s stream and raise that money for charity. Instead, the slip-up led to Beast having to get the stream back up and running after technical difficulties. Tfue seemed to be really broken up about the whole thing and tried to make good on the whole situation. He donated $10,000 and shut down his own stream. The Fortnite star also encouraged his fans to go and donate to Mr. Beast’s fundraiser as a way of mending fences.

Yeah, @TTfue leaking was a mistake, but it wouldnt have happened if he listened like everyone else that was told NOT to stream this event and direct all of their viewers to the main Youtube stream to RAISE MONEY for charity. Now it's hacked and being restarted. — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) April 25, 2020

However, there is no love lost between Ninja and Tfue. He called out the Mixer megastar on Beast’s stream and used some pretty colorful language to describe him. However this story develops, it's unlikely you will see the two making nice any time soon.

Do you feel like Ninja’s reaction was warranted? Let us know down in the comments!

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.