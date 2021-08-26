Phasmophobia Releases Massive 'Exposition' Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

One of the biggest updates in the history of Phasmophobia has finally rolled out this afternoon for those on Steam. Notably, this update is being referred to as the "Exposition" patch and is one that developer Kinetic Games has been promising for quite some time. Not only does it bring about a number of major in-game changes, but it gets Phasmophobia even closer to its eventual 1.0 launch.

When it comes to the major alterations seen in this new update, Kinetic Games has overhauled how sprinting works in Phasmophobia. Additionally, a number of new features have also been brought into the game, notably with two new ghosts. A new evidence item known as the DOTS Projector has also been added as well.

Per usual, this patch also does a number of more common things that we've come to expect from Phasmophobia updates as well. Specifically, Kinetic Games has continued to fix a number of bugs that are present while also tweaking existing elements that were already in the title. Since this is an early access game, after all, many aspects of Phasmophobia are going to continue to change over time as the project nears its "final" state.

If you aren't playing Phasmophobia for yourself right now, you can currently check it out on PC via Steam. In addition, you can find the full patch notes for today's Exposition update attached down below.

Sprint Rework

You can now Sprint for 3 seconds at increased speed with a 5 second recharge

Player walking speed has been increased to the old sprint speed

VR Teleporting: To replicate sprinting we've added an inner and outer UI circle to represent teleport range (walking/sprinting), these will adjust in size depending on how far the player has chosen to teleport

Increased the acceleration of ghosts during a hunt when they can see you

Lowered the ghost's hunt delay before it moves, from 5 to 3 seconds

New

Added two ghost types; The Goryo and Myling.

Added new equipment to find a new evidence type: The DOTS Projector

Electronic equipment will now alert the ghost of your position during a hunt (similar to voice). Turn them off before hiding!

Hunts now affect all electronic equipment with new sounds and visuals

The parabolic microphone now allows you to hear "paranormal sounds" when aimed towards the ghost

You can now enable Head Bob in the settings

All equipment (minus Sound Sensor) has new visuals and effects

New post processing effects for players and CCTV

Changes

All ghost types have had their evidence changed to make room for the 2 new ghosts and DOTS projector

During a hunt, equipment and lights will only be affected when in range of the ghost

Random ghost footsteps can now only be heard with a Parabolic Microphone

Glowsticks glow for 30 seconds then fade over next 30 seconds

The spirit box text has been replaced with icons to show if the ghost is responding

Several sounds have been replaced

The Infrared Sensor functionality has been merged into the Motion Sensor

Lighting has been improved in most maps

The 'placement helper object' has new visuals

Volumetric lighting has been improved in all maps to reduce fogginess

When playing solo, you no longer have to use Push To Talk for the Spirit Box (if turned off in settings)

The Ghost will no longer be visible at the start of the hunt until it starts moving

Player hand skin colour will now change based on the character you're playing as

The tutorial has been updated with the new evidence type and new visuals

VR: The journal will now always be held in the left hand

The Parabolic Microphone can now only be used when inside

Several visual adjustments

Several UI adjustments

Fixes