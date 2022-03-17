New Phasmophobia Video Teases VR Rework

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games is working on improvements for the game’s VR mode, and has revealed new footage to give players an idea of what to expect when it releases. Viewers might not be able to discern a whole lot from the video, but it should give them a better idea of how things are improving and how the overall mode will look when the update launches. At this time, there has been no information on when fans can expect to see the update released, but it certainly looks like Kinetic Games is making good progress on these improvements!

The new video was shared by the official Phasmophobia Twitter account. Readers can find it in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Development preview for the VR rework update!



Can you spot all the changes? #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/UqvTSuFT93 — Phasmophobia (@PlayPhasmo) March 17, 2022

So far, fans seem pretty happy with what’s been shown for the game’s VR update. Some have taken issue with the way that the player holds the flashlight, while others dislike the use of “floating hands,” as opposed to a full body in VR. However, these are minor gripes, and fans seem pretty split on both of those decisions. At the end of the day, it would be impossible to please everyone, and it looks like the update is showing some nice improvements over the current version.

For those unfamiliar with Phasmophobia, it’s a horror game where VR is optional. Steam early access for the game began in September 2020, and Phasmophobia quickly found success, partly thanks to streamers on Twitch. Phasmophobia tasks players with investigating haunted locations and trying to identify the specific ghost responsible for the events that have transpired. Over the last year and a half, the game has seen a number of improvements, including the addition of a single-player mode, and several more ghost types. The new VR update is just the latest improvement from Kinetic Games, and it shows how far Phasmophobia has come!

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. The game is not currently available on consoles such as PS4, but is planned at some point in the future.

