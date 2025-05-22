Phasmophobia News Finally Shared on Long-Awaited Update

It’s been a long wait, but Kinetic Games has finally offered some news about the next major update for Phasmophobia. In a post on the company’s X/Twitter account, the developer shared a small video showing Horror 2.0 being moved from the roadmap to a section labeled “concept phase.” This is the first real sign that development on the update is starting to kick into gear, and that we could see more information in the coming months. Unfortunately, fans haven’t been given anything in terms of an updated release window, but at least we have a better idea how things are progressing now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reception to the news has been somewhat mixed among Phasmophobia fans. It’s nice to have some kind of update on Horror 2.0, but Kinetic Games has been talking about this for years now, and there’s a real desire for something substantial in terms of new content. The concept phase is much farther behind where fans would like this update to be. The fact of the matter is that gamers have a tendency to move on to the next thing quickly when a game isn’t giving them a reason to stay invested. In a follow-up post, Kinetic Games responded to concerns that Horror 2.0 might not be released for another two years.

“We appreciate this has been a long time coming. As we develop Phasmophobia as well as the team itself, we learn more and more about our process,” the company wrote in a post. “We’re confident in our position now, so we can crack those knuckles and get to work!”

seasonal events like the cursed hollow will continue to be released as fans await horror 2.0

It’s important for fans to keep in mind that Kinetic Games is a fairly small team, and it was only founded five years ago. Phasmophobia is the developer’s first title, and there is a learning curve when it comes to supplying a game like this with new content. That’s not going to make anyone feel better about waiting a longer amount of time, but hopefully it’ll put things in perspective and make fans a bit more patient. At the very least, things are starting to move along, and Kinetic Games feels confident heading into the next phase.

RELATED: Five Horror Games That Desperately Need Remakes or Remasters

Kinetic Games previously indicated that Phasmophobia‘s Horror 2.0 update will be released in 2026. It’s unclear if that’s still the plan, and how reliable that window is. Hopefully as we get deeper into 2025, the developers will feel comfortable sharing more news about the update’s progress, and what fans can expect from the finished product. It’s going to be a wait, but the developers are working on other content that will be released in 2025, including map reworks and seasonal events. That type of content might not be as exciting as a major new update, but it might help to keep people playing in the meantime.

Are you excited about Phasmophobia‘s Horror 2.0 update? Do you plan on checking out any of these new card sets? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!