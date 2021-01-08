New Phasmophobia Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new update for Phasmophobia has gone live today bringing the early access title one step closer to its 1.0 iteration. The patch isn’t extensive and doesn’t seem to drastically change any single component of the game, but it does rectify a handful of bugs and other issues that have been plaguing some players.

Today's new patch for Phasmophobia finally brings a fix for players who have had trouble with Ghost photos not being registered properly. It also has rectified a bug that some players were reportedly running into occasions where the Ghosts on the game's prison level would appear outside of the boundaries of certain sections. If you have been running into either of these annoyances for yourself, they should hopefully not transpire any longer.

A new patch is live on the beta build. Enjoy! #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/7Y5yH94hxQ — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) January 8, 2021

As for some other notable alterations, lighting that was recently added to the School, Prison, and Asylum levels has been removed for the time being as it was causing errors for many players. The Prison level, in particular, will now not be listed under the contract screen by default. Also, Ghosts can also horrifyingly now chase you around corners once they lose sight of you which should make being pursued that much more intense.

Last, and likely most important of all, a variety of new features have also now been added to Phasmophobia. The game now offers a new accessibility page that lets you change your sound settings. Additionally, those who don't play the game in VR can also now set candles in the same manner as those who do play with virtual reality devices. All in all, there's not much that has been added, but these features should surely be appreciated by some fans.

Phasmophobia is available now to play exclusively on PC. As mentioned, the game is currently in early access and will continue to receive more frequent updates like this in the future.