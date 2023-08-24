Phil Spencer Addresses If Final Fantasy 7 Remake and FF16 Will Come to Xbox

Earlier this summer, head of Xbox Phil Spencer joined a stage with Final Fantasy boss Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida and Square Enix CEO Takaski Kiryu to announce that the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 is finally coming to Xbox consoles next spring. For a console that almost always misses out on new Final Fantasy games, that was a massive step forward for Microsoft, but it also made everyone wonder if Xbox would soon be getting other games in the franchise. At Gamescom, Spencer addressed those questions, though he didn’t give a completely straight answer.

In speaking to IGN, Spencer said, “…you’ll hear more. I’m not going to push them. They’re going to have to find their own rhythm. But having them make a commitment to Xbox was really important both to me, and I’ve heard it from the community, to the community as well. And 14 was more of a commitment.” Obviously, this is far from a confirmation that we might get more Final Fantasy games on Xbox in the future, but it does seem to hint toward that. That doesn’t specifically mean we’ll be getting games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16 on the console, but it is much more possible after this most recent development.

If nothing else, FF7 Remake already has a PC version, and FF16 has its own PC version in the works. With Square Enix already doing the work to bring both games to PC, it’s not too hard to imagine them extending that work to the Xbox now that the “commitment” has been made. That said, it also might just mean that we’ll see future Final Fantasy games come to the Xbox. Again, we won’t know for sure until we “hear more” as Spencer put it, but it certainly seems like things are slowly moving in that direction.

For now, Xbox fans have Final Fantasy 14 and its Dawntrail expansion next year. And, as mentioned above, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available now on PlayStation and PC platforms, while Final Fantasy 16 is out now on PS5.