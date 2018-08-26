Photos Capture Police Response to Jacksonville Madden NFL Shooting

We’re still getting details on the Madden NFL 19 event shooting that took place in Jacksonville just a little while ago, and now some new pictures show some images from the scene, right before the Jacksonville police department prepares to make a media statement.

Our team over at Pop Culture posted some of the photos, showing a heavy police presence in the area following a shooting that reportedly left four people dead and at least ten injured.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up, CBS47 and FOX30 reporter Brittney Donovan shared an image of a fire truck near the scene, and explained how she saw someone just loaded into an ambulance.

Just saw someone on a stretcher loaded into an ambulance at this intersection. This is near the #Jacksonville Landing where @ActionNewsJax is told there has been a shooting pic.twitter.com/AY0GwTfTx7 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

She then shared another image with a number of squad cars near the event venue, repeating what Jacksonville officers had said earlier about people needing to steer clear of the venue.

#Jacksonville officers are asking everyone to avoid the area around the Landing after a mass shooting @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bpYziNFZHc — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

She provided a couple more photos on her Twitter account, with the streets showing even more police presence.

More photos from downtown #Jacksonville where @ActionNewsJax is hearing a shooting took place at the Landing. Fire rescue transported at least one person moments ago pic.twitter.com/vkbYiD8omo — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

There is also a brief video showing the scene, with some police chatter in the background.

This is at the corner of Bay Street and Laura in downtown #Jacksonville @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/iyPw4tMvv1 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

Finally, Vic Micolucci of WJXT shared this photo, with a number of cars around the scene. It’s also worth noting that police have closed off the area from Bay Streets from Pearl to Main Street. Survivors are still encouraged to call 911 if they’re in the area.

Mass shooting scene in downtown Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/DR6MAoCZH2 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

We’ll see what information comes up from the forthcoming press briefing. It appears that the police have the scene under control, but no word yet if they’re found the second suspect on the scene.

Our thoughts go out to those affected by this terrible incident, including victims, families and friends.