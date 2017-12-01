Pikachu Is Now A Cultural Ambassador For Osaka

In one of the most adorable/odd stories of the day, Pokemon’s Pikachu is now officially a cultural ambassador for the city of Osaka. The honor was awarded by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono to the adorable little (not so pocket) monster, alongside the same honor being extended to Hello Kitty. Because being a cultural ambassador is serious business.

I have appointed Pikachu and Hello Kitty as Ambassador to promote the City of Osaka for the 2025 Expo host city. pic.twitter.com/mCkiCl5T5j — KONO Taro (@konotaromp) November 29, 2017

“I would like for you to represent Japan and proactively (promote) the attraction of Osaka inside and outside of the country,” Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday in handing out letters to appoint popular feline character Hello Kitty and Pikachu, one of the most famous Pokemon characters, as special ambassadors for the bid.

The honor does have a few ulterior motives, however. The recent appointment is an aim for Japan to host Expo 2025, rolling right over Expo 2020. The cartoon duo aims to strengthen the Osaka claim, and will be joined by a strong team of fellow ambassadors including 2012 Novel Prize winner Shinya Yamanaka andClub de Futbol Pachuca player Keisuke Honda.

For those unfamiliar with the World Expos, the event is held every five years. 2020 will be held in Dubai, and several stunning locations are vying for that 2025 spot. Along Osaka, the other contenders are Saclay in Paris, Yekaterinburg in Russia, and the Azerbaijan capital of Baku. Though, they might as well admit defeat because with the powers of Pikachu and Hello Kitty combined, Osaka is practically unstoppable.

