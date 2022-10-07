Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date

Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.

The same announcement in September indicated that Mario Party and Mario Party 2 would also release this year for subscribers. Further Nintendo 64 video games GoldenEye 007, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 were all also revealed as coming at some point. You can check out the new trailer from Nintendo announcing the release date for Pilotwings 64 on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription embedded below:

Pilot vehicles, master challenges, and take in breathtaking sights in Pilotwings 64, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 10/13! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/utpMi1YYzN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2022

As noted above, the classic Nintendo 64 video game Pilotwings 64 is set to release on October 13th for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. More broadly, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is currently available for $49.99 per year as an individual subscription while the family membership tier costs $79.99 per year. The upgraded online service includes access to Nintendo 64 video games, Sega Genesis video games, and a bunch of other content like additional Mario Kart 8 courses. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo Switch Online in general right here.

Have you been keeping up with all the extra goodies that a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription receives? Are you looking forward to giving the subscription service's version of Pilotwings 64 a go? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!