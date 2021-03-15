Pizza Hut Reveals PAC-MAN AR Pizza Box and Arcade1up Collaboration

Pizza Hut has announced a promotion featuring a new PAC-MAN augmented reality game! For a limited time, Pizza Hut's $10 Tastemaker will feature an exclusive box that allows players to enjoy the AR game on their phone. While the tie-in would be neat enough on its own, players can submit their scores online for a chance to win an exclusive PAC-MAN cabinet from Arcade1up. The cabinet's exterior will feature exclusive Pizza Hut-inspired graphics, including the classic logo, chandeliers, and pizza slices meant to evoke Pac-Man. One grand prize winner will be selected. The promotion kicks off today and will be available through March 26th.

A video featuring the arcade cabinet can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Know anyone that would like a limited edition Pizza Hut x PAC-MAN® arcade cabinet... pic.twitter.com/Bks557Fbw7 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) March 15, 2021

Looking at the machine, you can practically feel the pizza grease on the joystick. Of course, the presence of those iconic chandeliers on the cabinet just adds to the nostalgia value. To say that this cabinet is a thing of beauty would be nothing less than an understatement! In a press release, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. head of licensing and branding Yutaka Fuse commented on the partnership.

"PAC-MAN's design and creation was inspired by the shape of a pizza with a slice taken out of it, making this partnership so appropriate for the PAC-MAN brand, said Fuse. "PAC-MAN games and Pizza Hut pizzas occupy a special place in many people's memories; we're excited to have the opportunity to create fun memories for a new generation of PAC-MAN and Pizza Hut fans through this collaboration."

The Pizza Hut x PAC-MAN collaboration is part of a "Newstalgia" campaign from the company, combining some of the most beloved aspects of the Pizza Hut brand with modern elements. Craig Robinson (The Office, The Masked Dancer) will be the face for the campaign. It's unclear what other elements Pizza Hut will modernize next, but the press release makes multiple references to the popular BOOK IT! program, so it wouldn't be surprising to see it reimagined in a similar way. For now, pizza lovers will just have to wait and see what comes next!

Official rules for the promotion can be found right here.

