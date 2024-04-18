Baldur's Gate 3 Developer Has 2 New Projects in the Works

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is still working on new content for the massive Dungeons & Dragons game, but the studio also has some new games in the works. Larian Studios confirmed as much this week in a new update on the state of Baldur's Gate 3 which expanded on previous comments about new initiatives by clarifying that the Baldur's Gate 3 developers actually have two more projects in the works, not just one. Nothing concrete on those new games has been shared at this time, but Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke teased that what's in the works right now will be the developer's "best work ever."

We know already from past Larian Studios comments that the developer is not working on another Baldur's Gate game nor is it planning on any DLCs for Baldur's Gate 3. The latest community update for Baldur's Gate 3 reiterated as much before talking about what's next.

"Being given the chance to develop a game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe has been a dream come true for all of us," the latest community update said. "But as Swen recently confirmed, we won't be introducing any major new narrative content to the story of Baldur's Gate 3 or its origin characters and companions, nor will we be making expansions or Baldur's Gate 4."

New Larian Studios Projects After Baldur's Gate 3

So, if it's not going to be Baldur's Gate 4, what will Larian Studios work on next? Larian of course isn't spilling the beans right away on what it has planned, but the same community update confirmed that there are two new projects in the works. One of them is apparently so ambitious that it has Vincke wondering if Larian can pull it off at all.

"I don't know if we're going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we're working on now will be our best work ever," Vincke said. "I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it's actually all working. Yes, it's hype but it's hype because it really looks and feels good."

As one might imagine given how long Larian Studios worked on Baldur's Gate 3 and the attention to detail it showcased, whatever's next from Larian will take some time. Vincke said as much on Twitter by saying that the game's success at the BAFTAs felt like a "proper closure" before acknowledging that whatever's coming next is "going to take a while."

Larian closed out its post by saying that its fans will learn more about the next game "later down the line" but reassured the community that the learnings and sensibilities gained from working on Baldur's Gate 3 will be applied to the new game.