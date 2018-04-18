Platinum Games Reveals Action-Packed World of Demons With Trailer

It’s been a while since we’ve heard what Platinum Games is up to. We know that the company is working on a third Bayonetta game, but aside from that, we had no idea what it would be planning next. Fortunately, now we do.

The developer has announced that it’s working alongside mobile publisher DeNA on a new action game called World of Demons, which will arrive sometime this year for iOS and Android devices. In the game, you portray a hero that finds himself facing off against devastating demon enemies, using a number of techniques to his advantage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s most notable about World of Demons is its cel-shaded art style, which some fans may consider to be very close in nature to Okami. Remember, Platinum Games worked on that Capcom classic a while back, when it was known as Clover Studio. So it would make sense to return to that style of game, especially since it suits them so well.

You can watch the official debut trailer above, and check out the official details from the press release below:

PlatinumGames is taking its brand of intense action games to touchscreen devices with a new title, World of Demons, developed in cooperation with mobile company DeNA. The goal, according to the game’s creators, is to bring the hack-and-slash style of games like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry to touchscreens.

World of Demons is the result of three years of work and prototyping from PlatinumGames, DeNA producer and product manager Andrew Szymanski told Polygon during a demo of the game last month. The character action game looks just as responsive as Platinum’s other character action games, though it uses a simplified control scheme suitable for touch-based devices. The developers promise “no compromises, and no dumbing down due to the platform.”

In World of Demons, players will assume the role of samurai as they battle oni and yokai — supernatural monsters and spirits drawn from Japanese folklore. Three playable samurai will be available at the game’s launch along with more than 80 yokai that players can battle and then collect as minions that can be summoned in-game.

Combat in World of Demons is streamlined to work with touch-based controls. Players need only move toward an enemy to attack it; the samurai will automatically attack with a series of combos. But players can also dodge enemy attacks with a swipe of the screen, and parry attacks. Interrupting attack animations at just the right time is key to success in combat.

The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll keep you informed!