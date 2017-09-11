Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Fans Can Show Love For The Game With Official Shirts, Hoodies

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is such a great game. It takes the theme of Battle Royale and personifies it into a terrific action experience, where it’s all about getting the “Winner! Winner! Chicken dinner!” – or die trying, anyway.

And while we wait for the game to arrive on Xbox One this holiday season (where it will no doubt be a tremendous hit), the development team has paired up with the folks at PowerUp Factory to produce a new line of clothing wear that lets players celebrate their fandom of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with style.

Located at this link, the store offers a simple (but great) set of clothing featuring the official game logo across a number of products. These include men’s t-shirts, women’s t-shirts and even hoodies. While just the logo is available, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that a “Chicken dinner!” shirt is coming down the line. Just so we can feel like a winner, you understand.

But you shouldn’t hesitate to grab a cool shirt or hoodie, because proceeds from the sales will actually be donated to a pair of charities, including Gamers Outreach, who specializes in building special gaming “go-karts” for kids to play in hospitals; and Game Changers, a charity organization that awards college scholarships to young role models that have battled through adversity.

Men’s and women’s shirts go for $23.99 plus shipping, while hoodies go for a slightly higher price of $47.99. They’re made of sheer quality, and, as you can see from the official page, they look rather decorative if you’re attempting to show off you love for the game – and who doesn’t want to do that right now?!

There are plenty of these items in stock, so definitely shop around and see if you can find the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds item that’s right for you. We’re certainly pleased with the shirt, but sometimes you just gotta wear a hoodie, look a player in the eye and say, “Yeah, let’s see you try to rip that chicken dinner away from me.” Like that’ll happen…

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now in Early Access for Steam/PC, and coming later this year to Xbox One.