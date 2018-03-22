PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Is Conquering the World On Mobile

In case you missed the news yesterday, the hit PC/Xbox One game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds made its debut on mobile, giving Fortnite’s current mobile beta a serious run for its money with free-to-play shooting on the go. And it’s already taken off like a rocket.

This report from VentureBeat indicates that Tencent‘s port of the hit multiplayer Battle Royale game has already become a top download in a number of markets – and we mean a lot.

According to numbers, the game has already become the most downloaded iOS app in 48 countries, based on details from Sensor Tower, an App Store intelligence firm.

That said, Fortnite still has a bit of a lead in the United States, which is a bit of a surprise since its availability is limited at the moment, with just a beta going on. But PUBG has more of a global foothold, since Fortnite is only the top downloaded iOS app in 15 countries. (Keep in mind that this could change with a wider release, which probably isn’t too far off.)

PUBG has managed to land in the top slot with countries like Russia, Germany, Canada and Australia, making it a worldwide phenomenon. However, in Great Britain and France, Fortnite still appears to be king. At least, for the time being.

Revenue for PUBG hasn’t been reported yet, mainly due to the fact that it’s too soon to tally up those number and see who’s purchasing what. But Tencent probably has a hit on its hands, as the Fortnite sales numbers are already stacking up – so we’re assuming fans are also getting their hands on some goods. We’ll probably know more about what PUBG has earned on both iOS and Android in the week ahead.

It’s a pretty big week, as both Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have dipped into the mobile market in some way, and brought the excitement of Battle Royale-based shooting to devices in a surprisingly effective way. Feedback for both games is quite strong, despite how busy they’ve both become over the past few days. You can bet that both Epic Games and Tencent, respectively, will support their apps with new features to come.

Fortnite is available as a beta for iOS, via invite only, although you can also play it on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Meanwhile, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for iOS and Android, along with Xbox One and PC.