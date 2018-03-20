PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Available Now On Mobile, For Both iOS and Android

Not to be outdone by Fortnite’s recent foray onto the mobile front, Tencent has decided to unleash its own massive weapon on iOS and Android – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The game is now available in both iOS and Google Play for Android, and introduced to most major regions. It’s being introduced as a free-to-play version.

PUBG for mobile is similar in build to the original PC version, with the first map and the familiar Battle Royale-based shooting action intact. And what’s more, it doesn’t appear to take up too much room on your device, with just around 890MB of download space.

“We are very excited to launch PUBG Mobile on iOS and Android internationally,” Tencent vice president Chen Jerry said in a statement. “We are working hard to create an authentic PUBG mobile experience that players new and old will love. A lot of went into controls and optimization to give players a smooth and intuitive experience.”

Here are the features for the game, straight from the product page:

“Officially licensed PUBG MOBILE, the original battle royale style game is coming! Unreal Engine 4 brings smooth, next-generation graphics to your mobile device, and produces a graphical and audio experience that perfectly recreates the PC version.

Features

Officially licensed PUBG on Mobile

An authentic port of the PC version. 100 players are dropped on an enormous 8×8 km battlefield. Players fight to survive and eliminate each other through strategy and skill. The last one standing wins! Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner!



Realistic Graphics and HD Audio

Unreal Engine 4 brings a phenomenal visual experience with detail rendering, an expansive HD map, and realistic scenes.

High-quality audio with 3D sound effects and 7.1 channel surround sound makes players feel like they are on the real battlefield.

Realistic Shooting

With a large selection of firearms, melee weapons, and throwables with realistic ballistics and trajectories, this is the perfect combat experience on mobile.

Travel in Style

Drive one of a variety of vehicles to escape from your foes or to stalk your prey.

Team-Up with Friends and Use Voice Chat

Invite friends to team-up, head into battle together and collaborate over voice chat.

Fair Gaming Environment

Armed with powerful anti-cheating mechanisms and optimized for many devices, ensuring a fun and fair environment for players.”

Tencent will continue making improvements on the game over time, but based on what we’ve heard so far, it’s pretty solid – so definitely give it a download and check it out. Again, you can get it here for Google Play/Android, and here for iOS.

No word yet if this means that Epic Games will be bumping up its full release of Fortnite for mobile, but we should hear something on it soon.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is also available on Xbox One and PC/Steam.